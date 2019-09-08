Townsville There's A Black Cat Sale On, Just In Time For Halloween

Just in time for Halloween the Townsville City Council are putting on a black cat sale.

The 'Lucky Black Cat' sale is on now for all black kittens and cats to find new homes.

If all current black cats are adopted from the Animal Care and Adoption Centre, that'll be 26 animals lovingly re-homed!

The 50% off sale runs all week until Saturday September 14, so go along to the centre on Tompkins Road to meet your new family member.

Clear your schedule and get along to the sale in these times:

Monday to Friday - 9:30am to 3:30pm

Saturday - 9:30am to 2pm

