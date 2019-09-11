Townsville Taxi Driver Praised For Saving Baby Possum

During an overnight shift a Townsville Taxi driver took action to save a possum family in Pimlico.

Around 2:30am Saturday morning Gayle Barker spotted a possum on the road outside Pimlico State High School.

The mother possum had a baby clinging to her, and then the trip to JCU Vets begun.

Sadly the mother possum didn’t survive the trip, but the baby possum was able to have medical treatment before going into the care of a carer.

Cathy Dando on ‘Save A Stray-Townsville’ Facebook group says ‘if Gayle didn’t stop this gorgeous little guy probably wouldn’t have made it.’

If you ever come across wildlife needing assistance, you can contact North Queensland Wildlife 24 hours a day on 0414717374.

CLIFFO SAYS 'UP' PULLS ON HIS HEART STRINGS!! CATCH UP NOW: