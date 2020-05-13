Townsville Stinger Nets Are Staying In Until Pools Re-Open, But It's Too Cold Anyway

Autumn temperatures are settling in around the North, with top temps getting no warmer that 28 all week!

So with those cooler conditions, who would be swimming anyway?

Only the bravest locals will be taking a dip in the stinger nets which are staying in until public pools are operating again.

Townsville City Council has extended the stinger net period to encourage residents to stay active and healthy despite the social distancing restrictions in place keeping swimming pools closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sport and Recreation Committee chairperson, Councillor Maurie Soars, said Council was committed to doing its part to provide exercise locations while also sticking to physical distancing restrictions.

“It’s been more than a month and a half since Council closed down public pools in line with advice from the Federal Government,” Cr Soars said.

Division three representative, Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney, said it was great to see so many people enjoying The Strand, provided they stuck to physical distancing guidelines.

“Restrictions have scaled back, but that doesn’t mean that physical distancing isn’t still important. Remember to stay 1.5m away from others and practice good hygiene when out and about,” Cr Greaney said.

“Businesses across the area have been feeling the support given to them during this time, and I’d encourage the community to keep rallying around our local businesses as we continue to band together in the fight against COVID-19.”

For more information about facilities that are closed, head to www.townsville.qld.gov.au.

