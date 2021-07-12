Townsville Significantly Drops In Crime Rates

Townsville is becoming safer each month with the latest crime reports showing significant improvements.

Not only have break in rates dropped by 30%, but car theft has also fallen by 26%.

Crime Reports:

However, there is still a long way to go, and everyone needs to play their part.

Just today, Monday July 12, incidents involving unlicensed driving, drink driving, public harassment and attempted theft was reported.

Queensland Crime Statics can be found right here.

