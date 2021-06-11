Townsville Shivers Through Coldest Morning Of The Year

If you felt some frost this morning, it's because Townsville has shivered through its coldest morning of the year!

The mercury dropped to 10.2 degrees around 5:30am Friday morning, but the Weather Bureau says it felt more like 8.9 degrees.

The weekend is looking pretty good though, with a top of 27 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday and a minimum of 14 degrees on Saturday and 18 degrees on Sunday.

Don't forget your brolly, because there's a chance of showers.

