Today marks one year since four teens were killed in a horrific stolen car crash in Garbutt and the Liberal National Party is using it as an opportunity to shine a light on crime plaguing our city.

The Palaszczuk Government's GPS tracker trial has hit an all-time low as a result of inadequate 4-G coverage in Townsville.

Shadow Police Minister Dale Last said, it

“absolutely defies all belief, that they could introduce GPS tracker trials into Townsville without first testing it or doing their homework to ensure it's going to work”.

More than 17, 000 signatures have been collected by the Liberal National Party backing their plan on tackling youth crime.

Townsville Failed GPS Trackers:

Last said, this is

“sending a clear message to this Labour government that the population out there, in particular Townsville community, want to see breach of bail as an offense for these young offenders”.

Police officers have been reporting that they are “stretched to the limit” due to the increasing amount of COVID-19 and service calls.

