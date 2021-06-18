Townsville's The Ville Is Getting An $80 Million Expansion

The Ville Resort-Casino has been given the green light for its new $80 million expansion.

The build is set to be completed by 2023 and will include a new 137-room luxury hotel. Guests can also enjoy the rooftop, which will include an infinity pool, a top quality restaurant and a trendy bar.

They've also announced plans to build a super yacht marina right at the front door. The new look hotel is set to have views of Magnetic Island, Castle Hill and the port lights at night.

CEO Michael Jones says that's not all they're celebrating today.

"This Sunday will be our 35-year anniversary and we've got an event that's being held. There will be fireworks and lots of other fun things. We've got staff that have been with us for over 30 years who will be attending", he said.

They hope to have the build ready for Christmas 2022.

