Townsville’s Rachael Finch Reminds Us To Speak Out About Emotions

Former Ryan Catholic College student Rachael Finch got really real on social media yesterday.

The Townsville born Mum is reminding us to lean on our loved ones when emotions are running high.

Late on Sunday Rachael posted on Facebook and Instagram “Someone said something to me today that I chose to be triggered by.”

“It felt like a personal attack and made me feel incredibly upset & unworthy.”

The 31-year-old went on to say “I held on to that lump in my stomach for 5hrs, cried a lot, then called Misha to talk...”

“I reckon another 5hrs would have easily gone past if I didn’t make the call to talk.”

Rachael finished the post by reminding us to never be ashamed of our emotions or be afraid to express them.

“It was a HUGE reminder that by simply talking to someone who cares when something does not feel right is SO important to help you through it.”

Following the chat with Hubby Misha, Rach shared her gratitude on Insta Stories.

We love this reminder from Rach and hope that you feel comfortable to lean on those around you each day.

WHY IS SUZY BATKOVIC RUNNING FOR COUNCIL? CATCH UP NOW!

