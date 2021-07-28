Townsville's First Large-Scale Vaccination Hub To Open Next Week

Townsville's first large-scale vaccination hub is expected to open on Monday at the Joyce Mayne showroom building.

The Joyce Mayne showroom building located on Woodman Court will be delivering vaccinations to phase 1A and 1B workers from Monday.

Minister fir Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath said the new centre is part of an attempt to amp up the number of vaccinations being administered across regional Queensland.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

“As more Queenslanders come forward for vaccination, the Palaszczuk Government continues to work on growing its network of COVID-19 vaccination locations across the state,” she said.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been working on opening up new community-based vaccination locations in Gympie, Cairns, Ipswich and the Gold Coast."

While the new vaccination hub will only be supplying vaccinations to phase 1A and 1B, the state is expected to receive more vaccine supply in October which will allow more regional Queenslanders to access the vaccine.

“Many of our current sites are scalable, meaning they will be able to ramp up daily capacity as more supply becomes available and we’re able to administer more and more vaccines," she said.

“Queensland Health has administered more than 827,000 vaccinations to date, including 73,000 vaccinations in the past week, as more Queenslanders come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones."

So far, Townsville Hospital and Health Service alone have already vaccinated close to 49,000 people across the region.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.