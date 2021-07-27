Townsville Receives Emergency Response Mental Health Program

Locals dealing with a mental health crisis now have access to real-time mental health assessments and treatments from their home.

The new mental health program is part of a collaboration between the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Health.

The mental health response program will pair a paramedic with a senior mental health clinician which will allow for Townsville residents to access help for urgent mental health crisis.

According to Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath, the Queensland Ambulance Service attended over 58,000 mental health crisis situations.

“More than 80 per cent of people experiencing a mental health crisis and accessing services via Triple Zero (000), are in a complex, multi-faceted crisis, unfortunately including suicide crisis,” she said.

“Historically, most people seen by paramedics in a mental health crisis were transported to a hospital Emergency Department and it’s recognised that first responders are in a unique position to determine the course and outcome of a person’s mental health crisis."

The new program is part of Premier Palaszczuk's Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, investing more money into important health services.

If you or someone you know requires help with a personal crisis, call lifeline on 13 11 14.

