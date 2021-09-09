Townsville Mum Is Making Sure Local Ladies Feel Empowered

Mount Louisa Mum Dee Acland is helping local ladies to hit their full potential with her online community, Hen Pen Australia.

The group has 5K+ members who can connect online, enjoy live streams, and attend events to further their skills in areas like Braiding, Trailer Reversing, Craft and more!

Dee’s vision to have a positive, empowering space online has been such a success that she has plans to spread to community nationally.

Hear more from Dee and Hen Pen Australia members Tracey and Jen now: