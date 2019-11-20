Townsville Mum Grateful For ‘Good Samaritans’ During Heat Of The Day

Today we’ve woken up to a Facebook post which has racked up over 1000 positive reactions.

On Tuesday Townsville Mum Lauren Cavati found herself on the receiving end of a random act of kindness.

In the heat of the day Lauren ended up roadside with a broken down vehicle with her 3 month old baby.

Luckily two locals were quick to assist!

Dennis and Trinia were mentioned in Lauren’s Facebook post on ‘Townsville Crime Alerts, & Discussions’ as the two locals who stepped in.

“They transported my 3 month old baby and I out of the heat to some air conditioned shops,” Lauren recalled.

The Mum of 2 praised the actions and shared how grateful she was for their consideration and kindness.

