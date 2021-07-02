Townsville Lockdown Ends Tonight But Restrictions Will Remain In Place

The three-day snap lockdown affecting Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Islands will be lifted at 6pm, July 2.

There have been zero new cases here, but three new cases were recorded in Greater Brisbane in the last 24 hours.

Chief Health Office Jeannette Young isn't surprised by the zero cases recorded in Townsville.

"Those people only just came through for a short time in Townsville and then went to Magnetic Island, and you can tell, they've managed to not go out broadly. They've been on holidays there," she said.

But, we're not completely out of the woods, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says masks need to remain on for a further two weeks.

There were over 1500 tests conducted in the region on Wednesday, and 700 on Magnetic Island.

Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for another 24 hours.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr