Townsville Lined Up To Host State Of Origin Game One

Queensland could be looking down the barrel of a double home game advantage with Townsville putting up their hand to host the opening game.

With Melbourne in a seven-day lockdown, the opening origin match is likely to be moved with Townsville running as the top contender to host.

With the Covid-19 breakout still giving cause for concern in Victoria, the NRL will be closely monitoring the outbreak and are expected to make the official call by Saturday.

With no official confirmation, the likes of NRL boss Andrew Abdo and Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher have both expressed opposing opinions on the venue change.

Abdo made clear that the game would be moved to a neutral location such as Canberra or Perth to eliminate any unfair advantage, while Hatcher expressed to the Sydney Morning Herald that hosting the first game in Townsville is a “no brainer”.

Hatcher told SMH that moving the June 9th game from the MCG to Townsville will not only result in a sold out stadium but will pose a much lower Covid risk with no cases reported locally in over 12 months.

“The Queensland government are well and truly behind it. Touch wood it happens,” he said.

The news is still yet to be confirmed with the NRL keeping tabs on the ongoing Covid situation in Victoria.

