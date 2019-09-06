Townsville, How To Keep Your Dogs Cool While Temps Get Hot Again

Get the sunscreen, togs, visors, and ice-blocks ready because we are in for a top temp of 31 over the weekend in North Queensland.

While you are preparing your Summer Kit, don’t forget about your doggo!

Pet owners are being urged to think twice before taking our best friends out.

A number of people are walking their doggos on hot bitumen, in the middle of the day and it’s causing major heat stress!

Here are some tips to keep in mind over the Summer period:

Make sure your dog has plenty of water and shade Pick up a kiddie pool for your little one (Bunnings have 1000) Avoid exposure to hot sand, pavement and bitumen- especially in the middle of the day Avoid strenuous exercise (be careful on the hill team!) Watch out for sunburn - shorter hair and light coloured dogs are more likely to get burnt

We hope you and your doggos have a fabulous, cool weekend!

