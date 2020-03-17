Townsville GP Gives Estimated COVID-19 Stats And Recommendations

Dr Clements from Fairfield Central is a representative of the Australian Medical Association and has told Cliffo & Gabi the Covid-19 facts. 

There's a lot of questions around the current situation, and we hope you can find answers here. 

Main points that Dr Clements has shared on Hit103.1 are:

  • "The eldery, those people that are on several medications, they're at risk of suffering a more severe case"
  • If you get to a point where you are having trouble with breathing, that's when you need to go to your nearest emergency department 
  • The best case scenario is that there'll be 50,000 Australian deaths in next year, with 1,000 of those in Townsville. 
  • Cause of death will be infections in the lungs.
  • If you see the Government announcing a new measure, listen to that. 
  • Townsville GPs are making a lot of administrative appointments (ie filling scripts) available over the phone to free up waiting rooms. 

