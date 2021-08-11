Townsville Good Shepherd Aged Care Facilities Found Wanting

Clinical standard of care in tow Townsville aged-care facilities have been found to be non-compliant.

Two reports have been released by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission into The Good Shepherd Nursing Home and The Good Shepherd Hostel highlighting significant failures to care for residents.

The shortfalls by the Good Shepherd Nursing Home found by an auditor included record keeping, wound care and protocol following Covid-19 vaccinations.

Meantime, at the Good Shepherd Hostel, shortfalls in restraint management and monitoring, wound management, falls risk, weight loss and diabetes management were noted by the auditor.

A statement released by The Good Shepherd Home CEO Brian Matthews said a an action plan to address the areas the commission identified in the home in June has been assembled by the senior clinical team.

But, on a positive note, the auditor said Good Shepherd had educated staff in response to this issue.

