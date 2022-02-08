Townsville Farmland To Be Converted Into National Park

Over 35,000 hectares of farmland west of Townsville is set to be converted into a National Park with a private company contributing over $1 million toward the project.

The north Hughenden property is part of the state’s government’s efforts to conserve more than 17 percent of Queensland.

The acquisition of The Lakes is expected to protect untouched ecosystems and will encourage them to thrive without threat.

The Lakes will also link up to other surrounding preserved areas.

The decision to convert the land is part of Queensland’s Protected Area Strategy 2020-2030 which is comprised of a 10-year plan to safeguard threatened ecosystems and boost tourism.

The state government have not yet revealed how much the purchase has set them back due to a confidentiality agreement, but it has been revealed that US philanthropic company ‘The Wyss Foundation’ have pledged $1.829 million to the project.

While this is a big win for the Queensland environment, conservation groups including the Queensland and North Queensland Conservation councils are pushing for increased funding to encourage more large-scale purchases such as this one.

