Townsville Eats Returns Next Month, So Say Bye To Calorie Counting

Grab a Tropo shirt and prep your tastebuds, because Townsville Eats returns next month with a 'Tropical Friday' theme.

Townsville's Mayor Jenny Hill said it was great to have Townsville Eats back in the city centre for a second year, after a successful first year.

“Townsville Eats was extremely popular in 2019, which is why Council has decided to bring it back this March,” Cr Hill said.

“The event draws thousands of people into the city and is a great way to celebrate our local food vendors, entertainers and our diverse range of community acts.”

Local councillor Ann-Maree Greaney said there's some changes that you'll notice when the family favourite returns in a few weeks.

“There will still be food vendors and market stalls, live music, entertainment and our outdoor cinema, but our performances will now be held on River Stage at Ogden St,” Cr Greaney said.

“Council has also worked to create two event layouts that can cater to both wet and dry weather situations, which is great news.”

SAVE THE DATE: Townsville Eats Tropical Friday 27 March from 5pm - 9.30pm on Flinders St.

For more information, visit whatson.townsville.qld.gov.au.

