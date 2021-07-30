Townsville Catholic School Principal To Face Court Over Child Exploitation Material

A local catholic school principal will front court today, accused of making, accessing and possessing child exploitation abuse material of students at his school.

47-year-old Justen Orford was arrested yesterday, following a two month investigation, after Catholic Education alerted police.

Senior Sergeant David Miles from the Queensland Child Protection Unit says they're now working hard to identify victims, with at least three involved.

"The nature of the imagery we have doesn't readily allow us to identify the person. We will be in contact with any family members once we identify whether the child was subject to this behaviour," he said.

Police allege the principal was photographing girls in an open setting.

Townsville Catholic Education Executive Director Jacqui Frances said parents have been notified and Orford has been stood down.

“We have notified the Queensland College of Teachers of the charges and anticipate that the Principal’s teacher registration will be suspended, pending determination of the charges through the criminal court system and/or the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is of paramount importance in the school and all of our other schools."

Townsville Catholic Education takes student protection very seriously. Consistent with that, we have a dedicated Student Protection Team which implements and enforces our documented child protection framework," she said. He has been refused bail and will front Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

