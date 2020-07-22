Townsville Boy Told His Assistant Dog 'needs surgery ASAP'

Townsville boy Devlin has lived through a trauma which is made somewhat easier thanks to his assistance dog, Jinx.

At eight years of age Devlin lost the lower half of his right leg due to bone cancer.

Devlin's family made the move to Brisbane for 12 months while he went through therapy and rehabilitation, before heading back to Townsville.

The physical and mental trauma that Devlin experienced, means he needs a little extra help and that comes in the form of a fur friend, Jinx.

The 2.5 year old Border Collie has been a best friend to Devlin, always being a boost in his day.

Sadly, Jinx isn't in the best of health and it's been advised from local vets that she needs surgery ASAP.

The heart issue is expected to rack up a bill over $10,000 for Devlin's family, but a GoFundMe page is working hard to assist.

The page has already reached over $6,000 in support this week from 81 donors.

We're sending our best wishes to Jinx and Devlin!

