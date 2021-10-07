Townsville Author Goes Global With First Fantasy Novel Release

It’s release day for Benjamin Ryan’s long anticipated debut novel, Beckoning of the Gate.

A passion piece that started as a short story, is reflective of Benjamin’s writing talent which sparked in high school.

Benjamin told Carley Whittington on Hit 103.1 that over a number of years between Uni and becoming a Physio Therapist, he wrote and re-wrote the novel, which is being printed in the UK, USA, and Australia.

There will be an official launch on October 23, but you can order your copy here.

Hear the inspiration to Benjamin’s book, the plot line, and details about the official book launch now: