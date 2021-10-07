Townsville Author Goes Global With First Fantasy Novel Release

Congratulations, Benjamin!

Article heading image for Townsville Author Goes Global With First Fantasy Novel Release

It’s release day for Benjamin Ryan’s long anticipated debut novel, Beckoning of the Gate.

A passion piece that started as a short story, is reflective of Benjamin’s writing talent which sparked in high school.

Benjamin told Carley Whittington on Hit 103.1 that over a number of years between Uni and becoming a Physio Therapist, he wrote and re-wrote the novel, which is being printed in the UK, USA, and Australia.

There will be an official launch on October 23, but you can order your copy here.  

Hear the inspiration to Benjamin’s book, the plot line, and details about the official book launch now:

Carley Whittington

7 October 2021

Article by:

Carley Whittington

NOVEL
AUTHOR
THISISTOWNSVILLE
Listen Live!
NOVEL
AUTHOR
THISISTOWNSVILLE
NOVEL
AUTHOR
THISISTOWNSVILLE
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs