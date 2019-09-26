Town Criers Are Heading To Echuca For 2019 World Tournament

As part of the 2019 World Invitational Town Crier Tournament, town criers will be participating in the Living Books program.

On Saturday, October 12th the public are invited to book a 30 minute one on one session with international and Australian town criers.

Library Services Manager, Jenny Mustey said this is the perfect opportunity for members of the public to hear some interesting stories from talented representatives.

“With 11 Australian and 10 international representatives from Canada, UK, USA and New Zealand, there will be many fascinating life experiences to share,” - Jenny Mustey

If you're not quite sure what a town crier actually is, they traditionally dress in a 17th century formal outfits, ring their bell and announce the news in public areas.

The event will run from 12PM until 2PM on October 12th, so to book your 30 minute chat session, pop in and chat to the Echuca Library staff or call 5481 2400.

