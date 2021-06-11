Tow Truck Called After A Police Car Got Stuck In A Wheatbelt Sink Hole

A tow truck had to be called in to rescue a police car that became stuck in a sink hole in the Wheatbelt on the evening of Thursday 10 June-Friday 11 June.

The incident happened along the Great Eastern Highway in Merredin, with a burst water pipe believed to have caused the traffic hazzard.

Water in the town has been switched off as repair work is carried out on Friday.

No one was injured and the officers were able to assist the tow truck in pulling the police car out of the hole.

