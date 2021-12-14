Tourism Optimism As Travellers Flock To Queensland

More travellers are expected to pour into Queensland over the coming days after long awaited border restrictions with NSW and Victoria were lifted on Monday.

Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said while yesterday's first day went very smoothly there is still room for improvement.

"Members of the public aren't necessarily reading or taking their time in filling out the data on those particular boarder passes," he said.

"Having the correct pass just makes it that much faster not only for you, but everyone that is behind you, getting across our borders" - Sup Rhys Wildman

With Qantas and Jetstar flying 700 flights between Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, Brisbane Airport Corporation chief executive Gert-Jan de Graaff said Monday was a “fantastic day to be opening the borders again”.

“It feels different this time, it feels for real, it feels as if this is going to be permanent,” he said.

“Only last week, we were seeing just a few hundred people fly in from Sydney and Melbourne. Today there’s more than 8000 and that’s fantastic. We have 32 flights from Sydney and 32 flights from Melbourne and it’s only the start.” - Gert-Jan de Graaff

Meantime, the state's tourism industry is hopeful of a boomer season with the influx of domestic and international travellers.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said he hopes the industry gets close to revenue not seen since pre-pandemic.

“Interstate tourism to Queensland pre-COVID was about $10 billion a year, so we’re talking about a big prize that we’re trying to bring to Queensland again,” he said.

"There is so much pent-up demand from visitors ... many Australians, even if they could, are reluctant to travel overseas.” - Daniel Gschwind

However, concerns over staff shortages, impacting capacity limits are still front and centre with 3700 tourism and hospitality jobs currently up for grabs across the state.

