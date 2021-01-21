Mix94.5's Tour de Beaches thanks to Auto Masters
...visit us for your free ice-cream!
Perth! This Australia Day we’re putting our coast on a pedestal and saluting the sun, the sand, the sea and the salt with Mix94.5’s Tour de Beaches thanks to Auto Masters!
We’ll be on a road trip up our beautiful beaches, shouting the first 100 people to visit us at each location a Mr Whippy soft serve ice cream PLUS Auto Masters are giving away Stubbie holders featuring a $50 repair discount! Listen to Mix94.5 on the public holiday Tuesday to confirm where we are hanging out.
General overview of locations and times;
8am - Leighton Beach
9am - Cottesloe Beach
10am - City Beach
11am - Scarborough Beach
12noon - Trigg Beach
1pm - Sorrento Beach
2pm - Mullaloo Beach*
*All times and locations are subject to change
Get cool with an Auto Masters air con service, call one three hundred Auto Masters