Perth! This Australia Day we’re putting our coast on a pedestal and saluting the sun, the sand, the sea and the salt with Mix94.5’s Tour de Beaches thanks to Auto Masters!

We’ll be on a road trip up our beautiful beaches, shouting the first 100 people to visit us at each location a Mr Whippy soft serve ice cream PLUS Auto Masters are giving away Stubbie holders featuring a $50 repair discount!  Listen to Mix94.5 on the public holiday Tuesday to confirm where we are hanging out.

General overview of locations and times;

8am - Leighton Beach

9am - Cottesloe Beach

10am - City Beach

11am - Scarborough Beach

12noon - Trigg Beach

1pm - Sorrento Beach

2pm - Mullaloo Beach*

*All times and locations are subject to change

Get cool with an Auto Masters air con service, call one three hundred Auto Masters

21 January 2021

