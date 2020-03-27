Top Ten Video Games To Beat The Boredom This Weekend

We might all be stuck indoors for some time, but that doesn't mean you have to be bored!

Here are some of our top picks to play without having to break any isolation rules!

Imagine GTA but in the wild west! Horseback riding, gun-slinging badass-ary in a beautiful open-world gaming experience. BE WARNED, you’ll have to pick your jaw off the floor when you find out how long its narrative is! It’s literally the perfect game for the quarantine period.

Imagine having a pet dinosaur & having to survive in a pre-historic time setting with literal sticks & stones. That’s what Ark is! It’s an open-world first & third-person game that’ll require you to constantly be playing as you’re literally raising baby dinosaurs.

A FREE-to-play first-person battle-royal! Your & 2 mates take on 19 other squads to find out who the champions are in the arena. Apex is currently in its 4th season with a tonne of new downloadable content dropping very regularly!

Only the most popular battle-royal with nearly 150 million players owning the game. Fortnite is constantly adding new skins, guns & even maps to their game… making sure we don’t, at any point, get bored with what they have on offer.

For those who want to plod along and really relax with all of this new time you suddenly find yourself with, this is the title for you. It's a life simulator and considering you can't go outside at the moment, it's about as close as you're going to get to do all of the things you used to know. The best thing is no waiting in line at the supermarket for groceries because you're growing them yourself!

This is for the true gamer, the one who appreciates a beautiful balance of gameplay, storyline, and soundtrack. The artwork through this game makes it one of the most aesthetically pleasing titles to play, whilst also presenting some incredible challenges. I love a good 2D platformer, it gives me nostalgic feels, and this is about as good a game in the genre as you'll find.

The world's a little on fire at the moment, but at least with this title, you can become a world leader and figure it out yourself. Civ 6 is a turn-based game set in our real world where you'll have to manage economies, technology, scale, and people, as you start a race and move them through the world. Maybe you can even do a much better job than what our world leaders are doing at the moment. If you're a casual gamer, you'll enjoy the less serious game modes that present some passive fun, but it's the hardcore gamer that will get the most out of this title. One of the most fully realised games in its genre, best enjoyed paired with a scotch.

On the court, NBA2K is a dazzling experience that matches the energy and presentation of its real-life counterpart. Enhanced footwork, dribbling, and player spacing help improve an already sturdy foundation. However, outside of the surprisingly well-written story mode, NBA 2K20 loses its focus off of the court. NBA 2K20 excels at recreating the pro game, but opportunities to purchase microtransactions exist at nearly every corner, and complex modes like MyLeague are given far too little attention.

With every new Madden comes a new set of upgrades and disappointments, but Madden 20’s balance is a bit more favourable than usual. Among the new features are a couple of key changes that underscore the difference between a typical player and a true NFL superstar in meaningful and exciting ways, making the moment-to-moment gameplay as strong as it’s been since the switch to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. On the other hand, it leaves Franchise mode without significant new features and microtransactions continue to be an issue with Madden Ultimate Team. So EA’s ongoing quest to satisfy the entire spectrum of casual, competitive, and sim fans is only partially successful, though more so than usual.

The first two Golf Club games from HB Studios were capable and compelling golf sims, but they lacked the punch of the official PGA Tour license. Thanks to a new deal, HB Studios now has the license, and this--along with solid, smooth swing controls and fine attention to the small details of golf--helps make The Golf Club 2019 a drive forward for the golf simulation series.

