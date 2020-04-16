Top Ten Iso Bin Outfits That Prove Aussies Really Are A Rare Breed

If there's one thing us Aussies know how to do well, it's to turn any situation into a laughing matter, cause ya know, we are the banter legends.

But, this Bin Isolation Outing Facebook Page (which, just quietly, I have proudly followed since it first started) has transformed from a humble page dedicated to local Aussies dressing up in their best attire for their bin outings into something else...

It is literally now just a page dedicated to anything to do with people and their bins.

SCREAMING.

We've officially lost it here down under.

So, without further ado, here are some of our favourite iso bin moments:

First, it was the toilet paper crisis, now we have bin banter.

Honestly, what's next? We're ready!

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.

