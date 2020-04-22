Too Hot To Handle: Where Are They Now?

There's no doubt that everyone is talking about Netflix's hot new dating show, Too Hot To Handle, where a bunch of good-looking singles holiday in Mexico together but there's a catch: they're not allowed to have sex. Or kiss. Or anything along those lines.

And if they do? They get money deducted from the $100,000 prize fund. OUCH!

So, the show wrapped & they went back to their normal lives. So, where are they now?

If you've finished the season and are ok with *SPOILERS*, then by all means, read on!

NICOLE O'BRIEN

Irish beauty, Nicole, didn't get a whooole lot of airtime, but she was an integral part of the group! She got along with everyone & seemed to have a lovely friendship with Chloe. She seems to be working as a social media influencer.

BRYCE HIRSCHBERG

While Bryce & Chloe didn't work out, he still came out with something a little bit extra: money & personal growth! He works as a director, screenwriter, producer & actor and it still looks like he lives on a boat.

LYDIA CLYMA

While we didn't get to know Lydia too well since she was an intruder, she hit it off with David straight away! While we're not entirely sure if they're still together, they've definitely flirted on each other's Instagram posts! We're hopeful. Other than that, Lydia's Instagram says she's working as a TV & Social Media Presenter.

KELZ DYKE

Kelz unfortunately didn't find love on the show, after a failed fling with Francesca. But, he was the retreat accountant - keeping track of the prize money being lost & evil eyeing the people that committed the breach! Kelz lives in London and plays American football for the London Warriors.

CHLOE VEITCH

Chloe seems to be keeping the woman power going! Her Insta bio says "LOVE YOURSELF QUEENS", and we couldn't agree more! While she didn't find love on the show, she sure as hell grew a lot during her time on Too Hot To Handle. Chloe seems to be enjoying life working as a model & also just turned 21!

SHARRON TOWNSEND

Sharron's grew A LOT during the show & let Rhonda break down his walls. Seeing him open up was so sweet & it seems like he & Rhonda are still on good terms - he's tagged her in Instagram stories about the show. We just hope they're still together! He also seems to be making other appearances on our screens, most recently appearing in a Fetty Wap music video!

MADISON WYBORNY

Intruder Madison didn't exactly embrace the personal growth part of the experiment & was kicked out before the finale. She's currently working as a model & stylist in LA.

DAVID BIRTWISTLE

Sweetheart David! While he's still flirting up a storm with Lydia, David is a fitness & nutrition coach with his own business living in London. He's also a Nike Training ambassador, so you could say he's doing alright! David definitely showed a softer side to him during the show and we can't wait to see more of it!

FRANCESCA FARAGO

There's no doubt Francesca stirred the pot a bit, especially when she & Harry kept breaching the rules, making the prize money decrease dramatically! Her Instagram says she lives in Vancouver & LA and it looks like she's about to drop her own swimwear line. So, what's the deal with Harry? It looks like she was on the Gold Coast last year & he tagged himself in Vancouver, but there hasn't been any new tags since 2019, so this relationship may not have gone the distance...romantically.

MATTHEW SMITH

Matt, also known as Jesus, was quite an interesting member of the THTH group! With a bit more of a spiritual vibe, but there was no doubt he was also naughty. One thing about Matt is he really embraced the process & learnt a lot about himself, which lead him to leave the show. Now, he's working as a model, actor (where he has played JESUS HIMSELF!), wrote a children's book & looks like he's a COO of an entertainment company. Not bad, Jesus.

RHONDA PAUL

Rhonda & Sharron became a real couple during their time on the show and we are PRAYING they are still together! During the season, Rhonda revealed she has a son from a previous relationship, which Sharron accepted with open arms. She's currently living in Atlanta & running her own accessories business, PureluXX.

KORI SAMPSON

Kori looks like he's working as a model & influencer. He wasn't at all interested in personal growth or forming connections with other people & was eliminated right before the finale along with Madison *crickets*

HALEY CURETON

Haley is still in college & we're hoping she now knows where Australia is! She seems to still be friends with her bestie on the retreat, Francesca. Haley was kicked out quite early in the piece for showing "insufficient growth".

HARRY JOWSEY

Aussie guy Harry is currently living in LA. As for his relationship with Francesca, he's following her & her swimwear label's account, so it doesn't look like there's any bad blood there. We're still waiting to hear if they're still together though! Harry is working as a social media influencer & has his own clothing brand which, funnily enough, is called Naughty Possums!

