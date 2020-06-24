Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Dishes On His Break Up With Francesca
Harry clears up what really happened!
Netflix
Netflix's Too Hot To Handle stars Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were SMITTEN when they got together during the series and after.
Recently they took to socials to announce their break-up separately, but after a pretty big online spray from Francesca, Harry has joined the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Byron to spill the tea on what really went down...
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.