'Too Hot To Handle' Cast Members Apologise After Being Arrested

Three of the current Too Hot To Handle cast members have apologised after being arrested and fined to the tune of roughly $5,500 AUD last year.

The story goes that Matthew ‘Jackson’ Mawhinney, Harry Johnson and Beaux Greenslade were allegedly arrested for being drunk and disorderly on a flight after wrapping up the current season, which hit Netflix last Wednesday.

Mawhinney, the son of a former attorney general, allegedly told British Airways staff to ‘f***ing look up who [his] mum is’ when they refused to serve him more alcohol, despite having already received a written warning from the captain of the aircraft.

He also allegedly spat at the crew which, you know, is more than a bit gross.

Harry and Beaux were equally problematic, being generally disrespectful to the crew and calling a fellow passenger a “c***” for attempting to intervene when they allegedly started getting hot and heavy in front of everyone.

At the end of the day, each of the trio had to pay a $3,000 fine and $2,500 in compensation to two cabin crew members .

Yikes.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Harry and Beaux made a joint apology, saying they’re 'sorry to everyone and nothing like that has ever, ever happened again.'

Jackson also spoke about the ordeal, saying their ‘behaviour was immature and irresponsible, and it’s weighed heavily on all [three of them], and [they’re] just really looking to move forward from it as quickly as possible.’

It’s safe to say we’ve all done some uncharacteristic things after a few bevs, but hoo boy, that ain’t a great look.

