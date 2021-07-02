‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Member Given Medical Attention For Severe Blue Balls

What was cut from the show!

Article heading image for ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Member Given Medical Attention For Severe Blue Balls

Netflix

Season Two of Too Hot To Handle is finally here and as expected, the thirsty singles are already struggling with abstinence.

New Zealand bombshell Larissa joined Tom & Olly on air last night where she revealed one cast member actually needed to receive medical attention for ‘blue balls’! 

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Entertainment News Team

2 July 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Too Hot To Handle
Tom and Olly
TV
Listen Live!
Too Hot To Handle
Tom and Olly
TV
Too Hot To Handle
Tom and Olly
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs