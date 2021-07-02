‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Member Given Medical Attention For Severe Blue Balls

Season Two of Too Hot To Handle is finally here and as expected, the thirsty singles are already struggling with abstinence.

New Zealand bombshell Larissa joined Tom & Olly on air last night where she revealed one cast member actually needed to receive medical attention for ‘blue balls’!

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.