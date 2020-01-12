Tonnes Of Food Has Been Dropped Over The Heads Of Starving Animals In NSW

Yesterday, footage started circulating online showing New South Wales officials in helicopters dropping tonnes of sweet potatoes and carrots over bushfire affected areas, providing much-needed food to animals who have managed to survive the infernos.

This morning, we spoke with NSW Minister for Energy & Environment Matt Kean, the man behind ‘Operation Rock Wallaby’ operation, to hear the full story.

Take a listen:

