Tones & I Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Macklemore

The Hit network's Nik & Beth managed to get one of the biggest stars in music on their show this morning and we are fan-girling pretty damn hard.

Tones & I dialled in to chat about her life in lockdown and her current project @thatonesongg, giving struggling musicians a platform to showcase their music.

Tones tells us all about her lockdown situation, apparently surrounded by adorable dogs (which we are low-key super jealous about) and her epic experience partying backstage with Lewis Capaldi.

When asked if she plans to collaborate with Lewis in the future, Tones took us all off guard, divulging some very juicy information about a potential collaboration with the one and only Macklemore.

