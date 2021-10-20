Tones And I, The Kid Laroi And Amy Shark Honored At 2021 ARIA Nominations

Album Of The Year

Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)



Best Artist

Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)



Best Dance Release

Cosmo's Midnight - Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)

Dom Dolla - Pump The Brakes (Sweat It Out/Warner)

Jolyon Petch - Dreams (TMRW Music)

KLP & Stace Cadet - People Happy (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)



Best Group

AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Gang Of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave. (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)

Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)



Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Gretta Ray - Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

MAY-A -Don't Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)

Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)



Best Pop Release

Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones And I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)



Best Hip Hop Release Presented By Menulog

B Wise - jamie (Semi Pro Sound)

Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU (Columbia/Sony Music)

Youngn Lipz - Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)



Best Soul/R&B Release

Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)

Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music)

Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)



Best Independent Release Presented By PPCA

Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)



Best Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Holy Holy - Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Middle Kids - Today We're The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)

Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)



Best Adult Contemporary Album

Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)

Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue- Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)

Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)



Best Country Album

Brad Cox - My Mind's Projection (Sony Music)

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham - The Song Club (ABC Music)

Shane Nicholson - Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Wolfe Brothers - Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)

Troy Cassar-Daley - The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)



Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Alpha Wolf - A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound What Reality? (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Tropical F**k Storm - Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Yours Truly - Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)

A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)



Best Blues & Roots Album

Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald - Push The Blues Away(Ivy League/Mushroom)

Martha Marlow - Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)

Ziggy Alberts - Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)



Best Children's Album

Amber Lawrence - The Kid's Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)

Bluey The Album - Bluey (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)

Diver City - Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)

The Wiggles - Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)

Various Artists - The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)





PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS



Best Video presented by YouTube Music

24k - Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) - Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)

Dance - Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)

First Nation - Midnight Oil, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)

Higher - Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)

Love Songs Ain't for Us - Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Missing Piece - Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

The Divine Chord - The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Won't Sleep - Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)



Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

Amy Shark - Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Ball Park Music - The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Budjerah - Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)

Lime Cordiale - Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Midnight Oil - Makarrata Live (Sony Music)

The Avalanches - The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)



Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban - Love Songs Ain't For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Dean Lewis - Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Hooligan Hefs - Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

Keith Urban & P!nk - One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato - What Other People Say (Sony Music)

Spacey Jane - Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus - Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)



Most Popular International​

Ariana Grande - Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Justin Bieber - Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Kanye West - Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)

Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Taylor Swift - Evermore (Universal Music Australia)



Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

Aaron Silver - Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter - Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson - Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Zoë Barry - Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC





ARTISAN AWARDS



Best Cover Art

Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Eben Ejdne for Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Kofi Ansah & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)



Engineer Of The Year

Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Konstantin Kersting

Matt Corby

Tony Espie



Producer Of The Year

Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

Konstantin Kersting

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater





FINE ARTS AWARDS



Best Classical Album

Christian Li - Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Decca Records Australia/Universal Music Australia

Emily Sun & Andrea Lam - Nocturnes (ABC Classic)

Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire - Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)

Grigoryan Brothers - This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)

Nat Bartsch - Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)



Best Jazz Album

Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight - Closed Beginnings (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)

Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen - Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company) Mildlife - Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])

Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet - Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)

Vazesh - The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)



Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Angus & Julia Stone - Life Is Strange (BMG/WMG)

Antony Partos - Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)

Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith - Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)

Sia - Music Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music

Yve Blake - Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)



Best World Music Album

Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton - Restless Dream (ABC Music)

Bukhu - Bukhchuluun Ganburged - The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)

Eishan Ensemble - Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Joseph Tawadros - Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)

Kuya James - ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)

