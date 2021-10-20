Tones And I, The Kid Laroi And Amy Shark Honored At 2021 ARIA Nominations
It's Australia's opportunity to shine a light on our incredible talent and the nominations at this year's ARIA's are no exception.
Eight time ARIA Award winner Amy Shark is closing a huge year with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music and more.
One of Australia’s fastest-growing breakthrough artists, Tones And I, has this year been nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year, Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music and Best Video presented by YouTube Music. Following the enormous success of her breakout global hit “Dance Monkey,” which has accrued 7 billion global streams, 1.7 billion views on YouTube and went 15X platinum; Tones And I released her debut studio album, Welcome to the Madhouse, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts, hit #1 on the iTunes Album charts and #144 on the US Billboard 200.
The excitement continues for Sydney-born international superstar, The Kid LAROI, who is nominated for four awards including Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Hip Hop Release presented by Menulog and Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music. It’s been a groundbreaking year for The Kid LAROI, not only in his homeland but across the globe, with over 3 billion global streams across his catalogue. In early 2020 he released the first part of the F*ck Love trilogy, which went on to claim #1 on the Billboard 200, Top 40 in 17 countries and #1 on the ARIA charts, making him the youngest Australian artist to top the charts
The winners will be announced on Wednesday 24th November 2021, to be broadcast from Sydney, Australia and the world on YouTube, and on 9Now.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Album Of The Year
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Best Artist
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Dance Release
Cosmo's Midnight - Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)
Dom Dolla - Pump The Brakes (Sweat It Out/Warner)
Jolyon Petch - Dreams (TMRW Music)
KLP & Stace Cadet - People Happy (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
Best Group
AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)
Gang Of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave. (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)
Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Gretta Ray - Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
MAY-A -Don't Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Hip Hop Release Presented By Menulog
B Wise - jamie (Semi Pro Sound)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU (Columbia/Sony Music)
Youngn Lipz - Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)
Best Soul/R&B Release
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Tash Sultana - Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music)
Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
Best Independent Release Presented By PPCA
Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Rock Album
AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Holy Holy - Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Middle Kids - Today We're The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)
Midnight Oil - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)
Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue- Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)
Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Best Country Album
Brad Cox - My Mind's Projection (Sony Music)
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham - The Song Club (ABC Music)
Shane Nicholson - Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)
The Wolfe Brothers - Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)
Troy Cassar-Daley - The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
Alpha Wolf - A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound What Reality? (TFS Records/Virgin Music)
Tropical F**k Storm - Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)
Yours Truly - Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)
A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Best Blues & Roots Album
Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald - Push The Blues Away(Ivy League/Mushroom)
Martha Marlow - Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)
Ziggy Alberts - Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)
Best Children's Album
Amber Lawrence - The Kid's Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)
Bluey The Album - Bluey (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)
Diver City - Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)
The Wiggles - Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)
Various Artists - The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)
PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS
Best Video presented by YouTube Music
24k - Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) - Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)
Dance - Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)
First Nation - Midnight Oil, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)
Higher - Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)
Love Songs Ain't for Us - Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Missing Piece - Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
The Divine Chord - The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Won't Sleep - Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal
Amy Shark - Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Ball Park Music - The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Budjerah - Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)
Lime Cordiale - Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)
Midnight Oil - Makarrata Live (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music
Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban - Love Songs Ain't For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Dean Lewis - Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Hooligan Hefs - Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)
Keith Urban & P!nk - One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato - What Other People Say (Sony Music)
Spacey Jane - Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)
The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus - Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones and I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Most Popular International
Ariana Grande - Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Justin Bieber - Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Kanye West - Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)
Taylor Swift - Evermore (Universal Music Australia)
Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award
Aaron Silver - Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC
Ashley Baxter - Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD
Daniel Wilson - Star Struck, Newcastle NSW
Zoë Barry - Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC
ARTISAN AWARDS
Best Cover Art
Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Eben Ejdne for Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Kofi Ansah & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Engineer Of The Year
Chris Collins
Eric J Dubowsky
Konstantin Kersting
Matt Corby
Tony Espie
Producer Of The Year
Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer
Konstantin Kersting
M-Phazes
Matt Corby
Robert Chater
FINE ARTS AWARDS
Best Classical Album
Christian Li - Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Decca Records Australia/Universal Music Australia
Emily Sun & Andrea Lam - Nocturnes (ABC Classic)
Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire - Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)
Grigoryan Brothers - This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)
Nat Bartsch - Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)
Best Jazz Album
Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight - Closed Beginnings (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)
Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen - Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company) Mildlife - Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])
Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet - Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)
Vazesh - The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Angus & Julia Stone - Life Is Strange (BMG/WMG)
Antony Partos - Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)
Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith - Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)
Sia - Music Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music
Yve Blake - Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)
Best World Music Album
Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton - Restless Dream (ABC Music)
Bukhu - Bukhchuluun Ganburged - The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)
Eishan Ensemble - Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Joseph Tawadros - Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)
Kuya James - ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)
