Tones And I Has Dropped TWO New Tunes

Tones and I is the name on literally everyone's lips across the world... and now the Aussie singer has dropped her first single (actually two!) since her worldwide smashes 'Dance Monkey' and 'Never Seen The Rain'.

The two tracks are titled 'Bad Child' and 'Can't Be Happy All The Time' and when speaking about the songs, Tones said “’Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle - the good and bad the comes with it.”

She detailed ‘Bad Child’ noting, “I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective. ‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes,” adding “this is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Grab your copy of the songs here.

