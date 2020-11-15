Tones And I Drops Her New Hit Set With Emotional Film Clip

Aussie singer Tones and I has become a household name since her arrival on the music scene and now she's back with a new tune, tipped to be bigger than her iconic song 'Dance Monkey'.

Tones debuted the uplifting 'Fly Away' today complete with a film clip that matches the emotion behind the song.

You can get your hands on 'Fly Away' here.

