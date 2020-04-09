Tones And I Drops Eerie Film Clip For Bad Child

She's the name on everyone's lips and now Tones And I has dropped the video for her new smash hit 'Bad Child'.

In the video we see a younger version of Tones (real name Toni) who seems to pop in and out of her siblings life in a creepy Stranger Things-esque house.

When talking about the song, Tones revealed “I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective.  ‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes,” adding “this is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

