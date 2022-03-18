Tones And I Drops A Song For Anyone Trying To Get Over Someone

Tones And I has dropped a new track that is bound to resonate with anyone who is trying their best to get over a toxic ex and rediscover themselves.

The track is called 'Eyes Don't Lie' and we see Tones traveling through a desert with the literal wounds of a previous relationship showing.

When speaking about the song, Tones said; "Eyes Don’t Lie’ is written about a large loss of someone/something. Resenting the person/feeling you get and realising it was a toxic person/feeling all along.

Someone taking advantage of you and you taking advantage of yourself.

Feeling better off and putting that last bit of bitterness behind you. The music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it’s over. I am still reflecting and telling my story one last time, before I move on.”

You can get your hands on 'Eyes Don't Lie' here.

