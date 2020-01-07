Tones And I Announces Bushfire Benefit Concert

Aussie superstar Tones And I has announced she is putting on a special bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne on January 28.

100% of proceeds from both ticket sales and merchandise will go to the Australian Red Cross, RFS and the CFA.

The concert will take place at 170 Russell in Melbourne, and will also feature Adrian Eagle and other surprise guests.

Tones And I wrote on Instagram, "MELBOURNE ❤️

"There has been a lot of devastation in Australia lately that is very saddening to witness. There is no way to lightly talk about the topic, it has been apocalyptic.

"Myself, @a.eagle and some other surprise guests will be putting on a charity show, teaming up with @170russellvenue who have donated their venue and time so that we can give 100% of the proceeds to the Aussie firies and the Red Cross who are working endlessly to try and save our beautiful country and wild life. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am ❤️❤️❤️ and as always.. we are in this together."

Tickets are on sale Wednesday 10am AEDT HERE.

