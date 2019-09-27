Tom Welling And Erica Durance Are Coming Back For Smallville Reunion

Just when we thought the surprises and reunions were over for 2019… we were so wrong!

Today, this Instagram picture sent fans into a frenzy and for good reason…

A FREAKING SMALLVILLE REUNION IS HAPPENING!

The OG cast is all coming back together for a special episode of Arrow!

So yup, you heard right, the man we all fell in love with back in the day, Tom Welling and Erica Durance will once again be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Thank you for this gift.

