Tom Tilley Has Launched Your Must-Listen Daily News Podcast With Some Huge Co-Hosts

It’s a crazy time right now – with a seemingly endless flow of bad news coming from every screen or device. It can be pretty hard to process and dissect all the information.

Enter The Briefing: a brand new daily podcast keeping you across with the latest news, delve deep into the big issues, and have a few laughs, all in under twenty minutes.

The podcast, which launched today, is hosted by former triple j Hack host Tom Tilley alongside co-hosts Annika Smethurst, Jan Fran, and Jamila Rizvi.

Tom is best known for his eight years as the host of triple j’s Hack program and now works with Network 10’s The Project.

Annika is a double Walkley award-winning political journalist with News Corp.



Jan is a Walkley award-winning journalist, TV presenter, podcaster and commentator.

Jamila is author of best-selling books Not Just Lucky and The Motherhood. She is chief creative officer of Nine Network’s Future Women and co-founder of the popular event series Tea with Jam and Clare.

Yep, it’s an impressive line-up.

Here’s the first ep, which breaks down the government’s plans to track Covid19 with an app, and includes guests Mark Andrejevic (Professor of Communications and Media Studies at Monash University) and John Dawson (an Australian living in Shanghai).

We can’t wait to hear more.

The Briefing is available weekday mornings from Monday, April 20. Listen for Free - Search The Briefing Podcast wherever you get your podcasts or download the PodcastOne Australia App.