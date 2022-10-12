Tom Tate Pushes For New Convention Centre On Gold Coast

Mayor Tom Tate is pushing for a brand new $200 million convention centre on the Gold Coast with financial help from the state government.

The push comes two years after plans to extend the current Broadbeach convention centre were revealed.

Tate said the Gold Coast can no longer wait for the extension to begin as the city’s events and tourism industry picks up off the back of the pandemic.

“When the (global tourism hub) was cancelled the state government said we will extend the Convention Centre – well that hasn’t happened and my attitude is that I want to keep that promise good,” he told the GC Bulletin.

“We have got space at Home of the Arts (HOTA) and we have redesigned it so we can have a convention facility, so I’m looking forward to doing a joint funding of $100m from the state, $100m from us.

“That’s $200m of convention space right in the heart of Surfers Paradise.”

The original plans to expand the Broadbeach Convention Centre would have seen the complex expand by approximately 30 percent, adding up to 1,500sq m.

