Tom Holland Has Shaved His Head And This Isn’t A Joke This Is Our Lives

Well, there is no easy to way to say this one… Tom Holland has shaved his head… there we said it.

Yes, that is right, his incredible head of hair is now BALD.

It is safe to say that the internet is not handling it too well… Twitter has low-key gone into full meltdown mode and tbh, we understand.

While we are all for people looking the way they wanna, it appears that the change could be for a role.

Variety has reported that Tom is currently working on Cherry, which is a film that “parallels the true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks."

So that kinda makes sense… we hope that the humans of Twitter are able to find their chill!

