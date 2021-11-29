Tom Holland Confirmed To Star In Another Spider-Man Trilogy

We’ve got some wonderful news for all you web-heads out there: Tom Holland will be slinging his way back into theaters to star in ANOTHER Spider-Man trilogy!

While the soon-to-be released Spider-Man: No Way Home looks like it’ll be the biggest Spidey story to-date, we’re stoked to hear it won’t be the end of Peter Parker, as Tom Holland originally thought.

Hear how Zendaya gushes over her Spider-Man co-star/boyfie, Tom Holland:

Talking to Entertainment Weekly in October, Holland said there was a sense of finality to the hotly-anticipated Summer blockbuster, referencing how they “were all treating it like the end of a franchise”.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it,” the star, who started his stint as Spiderman at just 19, had to say.

What’s interesting about the latest announcement is the fact the Webslinger will be remaining in the MCU, with licensing disputes between Sony and Marvel making many think Spider-Man's position in the Avengers cinematic universe may be impermanent.

Now, if they could just confirm whether Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire will actually be hitting our screens next month, that would be great... the suspense is killing us!

