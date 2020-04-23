Tom Hanks Wrote A Letter To An Aussie Boy Bullied Over His Name, Corona

Tom Hanks, also known as a bloody legend, has continued doing what he does best and put a big smile on all our faces.

His latest act of kindness?

The actor responded to a letter from 8-year-old boy Corona De Vries, who lives in the Gold Coast, after he wrote the actor about getting bullied over his name.

This morning, we spoke to Corona to hear exactly what happened:

Best. Pen Pal. Ever.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.