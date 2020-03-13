Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Have Released An Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Yesterday, beloved actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson aka THE best couple in Hollywood, announced they had both contracted whilst in Australia.

Naturally, everyone lost their sh*t.

Now, the pair have taken to social media once again to thank us all for our concern, and reassured fans that they are taking it one-day-a-time.

Take a look:

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Rita also added in a separate post, “So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.”

Rest up Hanks family!!

