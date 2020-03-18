Tom Hanks Responds To All Vegemite Toast Critics

Tom Hanks has responded to all the Australians who told him that he didn't know how to spread Vegemite on toast.

Earlier in the week, Tom shared a post on his social media accounts to let his followers know how his recovery from COVID-19 was going. As he is in isolation in Australia, he also shared a photo of Vegemite toast and a little kangaroo toy.

He had no idea of the mistake he had made.

Because Tom's Vegemite toast was spread thick like jam or Nutella, with no trace of butter.

Every single person in Australia with a social media account was eager to correct him immediately.

His own son Colin even got in on the action.

Tom has now taken to social media to share another update on how he and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from coronavirus.

As part of his message he wrote, "I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick."

We're so pleased that Tom has learned this important lesson.

