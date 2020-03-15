Tom Hanks Enjoys Some Vegemite Toast In Isolation But We've Got Questions

What's his butter to Vegemite ratio?

Article heading image for Tom Hanks Enjoys Some Vegemite Toast In Isolation But We've Got Questions

Tom Hanks is putting his time in Coronavirus isolation to good use by getting in touch with one of Australia's finest foods. 

Tom and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia last week. The pair immediately went into isolation to avoid spreading the virus any further. 

And Tom has since posted a photo of himself enjoying one of Australia's top delicacies, Vegemite toast. 

However, the people of Australia have a few questions about the thickness of Vegemite piled onto his toast. 

As we all know, your butter and Vegemite ratio is very important. And for newcomers to Vegemite, that seems like an awfully high amount of spread with no butter visible. 

Australians took to Twitter to puzzle over this mystery and offer Tom some advice. 

Post
Post
Post

We hope Tom and Rita feel better soon!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Kate Langbroek's Italian Update

 

Entertainment News Team

15 March 2020

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

