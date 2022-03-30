Tom Cruise Is Back In Action In Trailer For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise is back as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, and we have the trailer!

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Here's the trailer:

We'll also be seeing a return of Iceman (Val Kilmer), who asks Maverick to come and teach Top Gun graduates.

After Covid delays, we'll finally see Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas on May 26!

We're ready to ride into the danger zone!

